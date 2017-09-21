America’s Got Talent Fans React to THAT Shocking Season Finale — See Which Fan-Favorites Got Eliminated!

SPOILER ALERT: Read on only if you are ready to know the outcome of the season 12 finale of America’s Got Talent!

America’s Got Talent fans have crowned their winner for season 12 but there were some mixed reactions when a number of fan-favorites were eliminated.

Fifty-two million votes were cast ahead of Wednesday’s results show as top 10 finalists Darci Lynne Farmer, Kechi Okwuchi, Evie Clair, Angelica Hale, Chase Goehring, Mandy Harvey, Preacher Lawson, Sara & Hero, Light Balance and Diavolo performed for the final time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

However, only 12-year-old Farmer, 9-year-old Hale and dance troupe Light Balance made the top 3.

For many that came as a shock, as Okwuchi, Clair and Harvey all seemed like they were shoo-ins.

Viewers and fans took to Twitter to express their reactions with many congratulating the contestants for their jobs well done.

Thirteen-year-old Clair, whose father died days ahead of the finals, received many positive comments, with many expressing to her how proud her late dad would have been.

Evie Clair is probably the strongest 13 year old I've ever seen — lexi (@xleximarie_) September 21, 2017

@evieclair just wanted to let you know you are still a winner to all of us, keep your head held high god bless. — Arnold Larios (@conjunto210) September 21, 2017

@evieclair #AGTFinale

I haven't purchased an album since, well, since they called them albums. I'll buy your first, whatever the media. — DUNCMAN (@Kpduncan8) September 21, 2017

Harvey, who lost all her hearing when she was 18-years-old, was applauded for her strength. The 29-year-old singer was introduced by deaf actress Marlee Matlin before she took the stage on Wednesday.

@mandyharvey You NEED to get signed to a label ASAP! I love your music. Your so talented! Every performance makes me emotional! — TeenWolfFOREVER (@starrystiklaus) September 21, 2017

I was definitely expecting @mandyharvey to finish higher than 4th, but beautiful, you will go places. Thank you for being inspirational — Elizabeth Ostinett (@freakykitty1985) September 21, 2017

@mandyharvey I’m so sad to see you don’t win AGT. Be proud of how far you made it. You are amazing and I adore you. — Kelly M (@nakapozian) September 21, 2017

Okwuchi, who nearly died in a fatal plane crash, made a lasting impression on many viewers. The 16-year-old singer was one of two survivors on board a Nigerian flight — traveling between Abuja and Port Harcourt — that crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport in 2005. The fatal plane crash claimed the lives of 107 passengers.

Me trying to find out how preacher Lawson didn't make it pic.twitter.com/vrANZtoD0d — Tool (@ToolDaGawd) September 21, 2017

on agt this year preacher lawson was ROBBED like i love darcy and she deserved her win buy preacher was SO GOOD and at least deserved 2nd — jimithy (@electricityhole) September 21, 2017

Preacher Lawson is a comedian, he's getting booked everywhere now, he won without winning #AGTFinale — KPfromJBO (@Kpotz41) September 21, 2017

Also not making it was judge favorite, Lawson, who was compared to Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor by judge Howie Mandel, had lots of fans supporting him on social media.

@Kechi I am so proud of you. You have shown America to never give up. You too are an inspiration to everyone. This is just the beginning.💜💜💜 — Heather Pennington (@hpennington1974) September 21, 2017

SENDING YOU LOVE & A HUGE HUG @Kechi! What an amazing journey you've had, congrats on all of it & the rest u have coming your way!!❤️🤗 #AGT — Diana Andreina 🎤 (@dianandreinaxo) September 21, 2017

America’s Got Talent final was on NBC.