A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

In light of some recent tragic celebrity breakups, it’s always nice to see former spouses get along… and also judge children’s dance routines set to classic movie songs from the 1980s together.

In the above clip from Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, amicable exes Heidi Klum and Seal judge the most adorable routine from contestants and dancing partners Artyon and Paige. And, as is astutely pointed out by Klum’s fellow judge Howie Mandel, the dancing partners are basically pint-sized versions of the Project Runway host and singer.

The young dance partners decided to take on one of the most iconic dance sequences in film history — the finale of Dirty Dancing — for the Judges Cuts portion of the summer talent competition.

Klum filed for divorce in 2012 from the Kiss From a Rose singer after six years of marriage. Together, they have four children, including Klum’s daughter from a previous relationship.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com