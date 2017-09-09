America's Got Talent Contestant Evie Clair's Father Dies of Cancer Days Ahead of Finals

America’s Got Talent finalist Evie Clair is mourning the loss of her father Amos Abplanalp, whom she has dedicated all her performances to while competing on the NBC show.

“I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end. Love you lots!” Clair, 14, tweeted on Thursday.

“I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I’ve always done it for you and I’ll do it for you forever,” Clair, 14, wrote on Instagram along with photos of some of her fondest father-daughter moments.

Clair’s mother described how their family decided to turn off her husband Amos’ life-sustaining machines in a heart-wrenching blog on the family’s website.

“We watched him take his last breaths as he continued to breathe for about 15 minutes on his own. The children burst into tears but are now at home laughing at old home movies of daddy and remembering our great love for the most wonderful man any of us have ever known,” she wrote.

For her audition, the Florence, Arizona native belted out Christina Perri’s 2011 song “Arms” — the ballad she had been singing to her cancer-stricken father in times of need.

“About a year ago, my dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer,” Evie tearfully told Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. “They gave him a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”

As she wiped away her tears and her father was shown on camera, she added, “When my dad is having rough days, I sing him this song to make him feel better and give him comfort and strength to continue fighting.”

