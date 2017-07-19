Chris Hardwick Gives AGT Golden Buzzer to 9-Year-Old Kidney Transplant Survivor with Powerful Vocals

It’s Judge Cuts on America’s Got Talent and guest judge Chris Hardwick has selected a superstar in the making as the recipient of his coveted Golden Buzzer.

Nine-year-old Angelica Hale from Atlanta, Georgia, wowed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel on Tuesday’s episode with a powerful rendition of Alicia Keys‘ 2012 hit “Girl on Fire.”

“I mean, I’m so blown away and you have these sneakers on, you look like this adorable little child and then you open your mouth and I’m like, ‘How do you those pipes fit in that tiny body?'” Hardwick told the young singer.

“You are unbelievable. I just feel like, Angelica, you are the chosen one!” The Wall host said before enthusiastically pushing the Golden Buzzer.

Before she was impressing many with her singing abilities, Angelica was in need of a life-saving kidney transplant when she was only four-years-old.

In 2012, Angelica became severly ill with a bacterial infection in her lungs, called Sepsis, that developed into double pneumonia. She became in need of a kidney transplant, and in September 2013, Angelica’s mother, Eva Hale, thankfully was a match and able to donate a kidney to her daughter.

“I want to be the next Whitney Houston. I want to be a superstar. I’m so happy to be here because I’ve been watching the show on YouTube and now I’m in it. And I’m in it to win it,” Angelica told the judges during her auditions, for which she sang Andra Day’s “Rise Up.”

OMG I am still in shock!! So happy, love you all so much!! @AGT #agt https://t.co/vBZw1ei7HG — Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) July 19, 2017

Angelica is the sixth contestant to head straight to the live rounds.

Previously, Klum pressed the Golden Buzzer for 13-year-old singer Angelina Green. Mandel chose his Golden Buzzer recipient, 16-year-old Christian Guardino. In addition, Mel B‘s 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and Cowell’s 29-year-old deaf singer Mandy Harvey are going to the live rounds.

And host Tyra Banks shocked audiences when she pushed the Buzzer for Light Balance, a group of dancers from Ukraine who literally lit up the stage with their intricate choreography and neon costumes.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.