9-Year-Old Girl — Named After Céline Dion — Wows America's Got Talent Judges with 'My Heart Will Go On'

Her name is Celine and her little sister’s name is Dion!

Nine-year-old Celine Tam nailed her America’s Got Talent audition with her rendition of her idol Céline Dion‘s 1997 hit and Titanic ballad, “My Heart Will Go On,” on Tuesday night’s episode.

“When I was in the car, my dad was driving and suddenly I just sang ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and he was like, ‘Wow!’ ” the young girl told judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B. “It’s my dream to be on America’s Got Talent.“

Celine’s parents are such fans of the 49-year-old singing legend that they have raised their daughters to love the seven-time Grammy winner’s music.

“We decided to name our daughter Celine because we love Céline very, very much,” they shared of their eldest child, who has been singing since age 3.

I’m so happy the judges liked my performance! Can’t wait to sing again on @AGT! — Celine Tam (@celinetam) June 21, 2017

I really couldn't get the smile off my face. Amazing performance, @CelineTam!! #AGT — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) June 21, 2017

When asked about ever wanting to meet her role model, the young talent responded via Twitter: “I would LOVE that!”

I would LOVE that! https://t.co/w6TJWldspD — Celine Tam (@celinetam) June 21, 2017

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.