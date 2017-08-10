Angelica Hale may be tiny, but her powerful pipes have earned her a ticket straight to the live rounds on America’s Got Talent.

The 9 year old blew the judges away with a stunning rendition of Alicia Keys‘ 2012 hit “Girl on Fire.” Guest judge Chris Hardwick declared her “The Chosen One” (a.k.a. the recipient of his coveted Golden Buzzer).

Hale described the incredible moment while chatting with PEOPLE Now via Skype.

“My mind was totally blank like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is happening to me?,’ ” she explains. “It was amazing and then the next moment I knew, I was on the floor with confetti pouring all over me.”

The Atlanta native shares that her parents put her in voice lessons after hearing her sing in the backseat of the car when she was just 2 or 3 years old.

The lessons clearly paid off, but Hale said she’s still preparing hard for the live rounds by practicing every day.

“I hope my mom and dad will help me because, oh my gosh, that is going to be such a nerve-racking moment,” she said of the live shows. “I know I’ve been on here twice and I know I’ve got something good with the judges, but still I’m a bit nervous.”

Before she was impressing many with her singing abilities, Hale was in need of a life-saving kidney transplant when she was only 4 years old.

In 2012, Angelica became severely ill with a bacterial infection in her lungs, called sepsis, that developed into double pneumonia. She became in need of a kidney transplant, and in September 2013 Angelica’s mother, Eva Hale, thankfully was a match and able to donate a kidney to her daughter.

“That made it so much special because while we never even thought I’d be on that stage at all because we didn’t think I would be here even, so yeah, it was really amazing to experience that,” she says. “It was kind of like a miracle, you know?

If she wins, the young singer wants to donate part of her prize money to help other children at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“And I want to use some of the money too to help my singing career and for me to make my own song,” she added. “Also I want to travel around the world performing everywhere, maybe go on tour.”

But there’s also a splurge, she adds: “Maybe I’ll bring a tiny little puppy along with me.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.