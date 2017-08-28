Find Out Which This Is Us Star Wants to Compete on the 'Brutal' American Ninja Warrior Course

A certain member of the This Is Us family is ready to give competitive reality TV a shot!

American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman sat down with PEOPLE Now on Monday to discuss this season’s finale course and revealed which fellow NBC (and Pearson!) family member wants to throw their hat in the ring.

“Now we’re buddies with This Is Us. That’s our fellow NBC show. Justin Hartley is like, ‘I wanna come out on the course,’ ” Iseman said of Justin Hartley, who plays grown-up Kevin Pearson on the drama.

But how does Iseman think Hartley, 40, would do if given the chance to compete on the “brutal” course?

“Honestly, I think his problem is he’s actually too big. He has a lot of mass,” he admitted of the actor, and added, “He’s a good athlete though and he strikes me as a very competitive guy. I think he’d do very well.”

For those hoping to compete on American Ninja Warrior, Iseman shared the one thing every hopeful needs to work on to succeed on the series: “hard work.”

“We talk about whether it’s gymnasts or rock climbers or what skill set you have or what you should work on. The secret is just repetition — just doing it every day. It is so egalitarian in that the people who work the hardest do the best,” he explained.

American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.