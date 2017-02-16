American Ninja Warrior All-Stars Is Back and More Competitive Than Ever

There’s truly no victory without a little battle.

To commence its upcoming season, American Ninja Warrior is hosting its second annual American Ninja Warrior All-Stars two-hour special, and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look.

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila along with co-host Kristine Leahy have each selected their dream teams, who will battle it out on some of the show’s most popular obstacles.

“This year I am so thankful that production gave me a team in our All Stars special to compete against Matt and Akbar,” Leahy tells PEOPLE. “Nicholas, Jessie and Flip — or, as we called ourselves, the California kids — are fierce competitors and great role models, and I couldn’t be more honored to have them on Team Kristine.”

“I’ve got a good feeling about our chances on the course,” she adds. “Plus, they all look great in pink!”

This special episode also features five “supersized” skills and obstacles competitions, including a breathtaking Endless Invisible Climb, a Super Salmon Ladder and the Jumping Spider.

Each team is consists of three competitors including Las Vegas finalists Grant McCartney, Jessie Graff (who continues to make history since becoming the first woman ever to complete Stage I during the Las Vegas finals in season 8) and Chris Wilczewski, who will rival for the championship trophy — and bragging rights.

American Ninja Warrior All-Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.