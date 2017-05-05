American Idol Return Near Deal at ABC

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

ABC is near a deal to bring back American Idol.

The broadcaster is close to locking down the reality competition series to launch next spring.

Variety first reported that a “framework” for a deal was in place and that ABC beat out Idol‘s former network Fox and NBC to land the revival.

Fox, of course, launched the series in 2002 where it ran for 15 seasons, and during many of those Idol ranked as TV’s highest-rated show, a so-called “Death Star” that annihilated most competitors scheduled against it. But that was years ago and it will be interesting to see how ABC and producer FremantleMedia freshen up the format.

With a reboot likely on the horizon, many are wondering if Ryan Seacrest would return to the show as host.

“While there are some ongoing discussions for bringing back Idol, there are some very major hurdles they need to get done,” a source told PEOPLE.

“As for Ryan, his plate is obviously pretty full already — his priority is Live with Kelly and Ryan, he has big commitments to iHeartRadio daily and the syndicated radio show,” the source continued. “That said, Ryan has a lot of affection for Idol given the significance to his career, and it taps into the things he loves — a live show, pop music, discovering new talent, etc.”

“There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement, but he may well be open to it … in the right capacity and if it fit in with his other commitments,” the source added.

Former judge Simon Cowell is unlikely to join given he produces NBC’s summer talent contest America’s Got Talent.

You can expect ABC to announce Idol at its Upfront presentation to advertisers later this month.