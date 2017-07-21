American Horror Story Season 7 Title Is Cult

Finally some answers! Sort of. On Thursday night at Comic-Con International in San Diego, FX announced Cult as the title of the latest installment of American Horror Story.

Details have been scarce about the seventh season AHS aside from co-creator Ryan Murphy teasing that it will take place shortly after the 2016 election results. Murphy has also posted various creatures on his Instagram account, including Freak Show favorite Twisty the Clown, as well as an image of an elephant man back in May. Earlier this week, Murphy posted a photo of a man covered in bees, calling the image a final tease before the title reveal.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 17, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

The still-growing cast of season 7 includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, and Adina Howard. On Wednesday, Murphy revealed Girls creator and star Lena Dunham will also have a role in the new season. (Frequent American Horror Story star Lady Gaga is not expected to appear.)

AHS: CULT — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

American Horror Story: Cult will premiere this fall on FX.

