Is this the confirmation American Horror Story fans have been waiting for? Wellllll …. sorta …. maybe?

There’s always been fan speculation as to if and how the various seasons of AHS are linked. Characters have popped up in different seasons, like this year’s Cult will see the return/influence of Freak Show‘s Twisty the Clown.

Now AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy seems to confirm one theory that AHS is representing the nine stages of hell. Murphy posted the list of the stages on his Instagram and how they apply to each season of AHS, including this September’s Cult (“heresy”).

Notice that “lust” and “violence” still haven’t been filled in but, conveniently, AHS has been greenlit though season 9. Murphy also told Entertainment Weekly that he was planning a Murder House/Coven crossover season which could easily fall under either “lust” or “violence.”

AHS: Cult will debut Sept. 5 on FX.

