Is American Horror Story too scary? For Holland Taylor, that might actually be the case.

Opening up to PEOPLE Now about her relationship with AHS star Sarah Paulson, the Mr. Mercedes star said it isn’t easy watching her partner on FX’s hit horror drama.

“She’s had two seasons in a row where she was running and screaming and fleeing and being in jeopardy,” said Taylor of Paulson’s latest characters in the anthology. “I don’t like watching her in jeopardy. It’s hard.”

But it’s not just hard for Taylor, as the actress observed, Paulson, too, has her own challenges with AHS. “I just admire her ability to do it, because they have very long hours on American Horror Story,” Taylor added.

“And I really don’t know how she does it! I really don’t. I mean it’s relentless,” Taylor said. “But she’s a great actress and she can really go there. She can go wherever she has to go for a scene.”

Taylor also opened up her first date with Paulson, which happened as a result of a direct message conversation on Twitter. “She [saw] me in a tweet and thought I was blue about something and she said, ‘How are you? What’s happening?’ We got together shortly after that.”

Like watching American Horror Story, Twitter and Instagram come much more naturally to Paulson, said Taylor: “She’s very responsive to that very modern thing. I’m a different generation so I’m just sort of getting the hang of it.”

But Taylor doesn’t let Paulson have all the fun on social media, “It’s sometimes fun and funny to have some sort of public conversation back and forth. People enjoy it.”

American Horror Story returns Sept. 5 on FX, and Mr. Mercedes airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Audience Network.