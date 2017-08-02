Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Looks like another American Horror Story alum is joining Cult.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy posted the above image of AHS and Scream Queens star Emma Roberts on the set of the latest installment of his FX franchise; the actress herself also posted the photo along with the caption, “I’ve joined #ahscult will you?”

I've joined #ahscult will you? @mrrpmurphy 📸: @johnnygray5 A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Aug 1, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Along with Roberts, the cast includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, Adina Howard, Lena Dunham, Mare Winningham, and Frances Conroy.

See photos from the upcoming season here. AHS: Cult debuts on FX on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

