Ryan Murphy Reveals Next Season of American Horror Story Will Take on the Presidential Election
American Horror Story: Election — We've Got Your Dream Cast!
After news from creator Ryan Murphy that the next cycle of AHS will focus on the 2016 presidential election, our votes are in for who should embody the campaign’s real-world power players
By Lanford Beard•@lanfordbeard
Posted on
Meryl Streep as Donald Trump
The three-time Oscar winner may be "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood," but she sure looks the part. (All respect to Alec Baldwin, but he's busy on another "terrible" show.)
Emma Thompson & John Travolta as Hillary & Bill Clinton
Travolta is in the Ryan Murphy-verse thanks to American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the pair have already played the former FLOTUS & POTUS once in 1998's Primary Colors and reboots are all the rage these days. What more do we need?
Rosie O'Donnell as Steve Bannon
If the former daytime host declines to play Bannon, just as she did for Saturday Night Live, we would also accept Brendan Gleeson.
Sarah Paulson as Melania Trump
Paulson went plain Jane brunette in her Emmy-winning turn as Marcia Clark in People v. O.J., now she could glam it up as the Slovenian-born FLOTUS-to-be.
Connie Britton as Kellyanne Conway
The former Friday Night Lights and OG American Horror Story alum would capture the overstretched energy of the mother of four–turned–Trump campaign manager–turned–counselor to the president. (And if Britton's unavailable, we know Denis Leary is up for the gig.)
Richard Jenkins as John Podesta
The man at center of the email hack that some say scuttled Clinton's campaign needs the gravitas that Oscar nominee Jenkins will bring.
John Slattery as Mike Pence
From Madison Avenue to 1600 Pennsylvania, the snowy-haired Mad Men actor certainly looks the part. And with four Emmy nominations under his belt, he has the acting chops to convey multitudes beneath Pence's unflappable mien.
Stephen Pasquale as Paul Ryan
He made a brief but memorable turn as American Crime Story's Mark Fuhrman, so Pasquale knows how to play controversial figures. But can he run a marathon in three hours?
Denis O'Hare as Reince Priebus
O'Hare has shown his power to transform from scarred-and-scary neighbor to tortured transgender hotel manager and everything in between. He'll easily disappear into the role of this behind-the-scenes GOP power player.
Dianna Agron as Ivanka Trump
Previous known as seemingly picture-perfect queen bee Quinn Fabray on Glee, Agron will bring nuance to her portrayal of Donald Trump's savvy oldest daughter, who many consider to be one of his most influential advisers.
Evan Peters as Jared Kushner
The chameleon-like Peters is a ringer for Ivanka's husband, who also resides in Trump's inner circle.
Finn Wittrock as Donald Trump Jr.
Wittrock brings a swagger that matches the big-game hunting mogul and Trump fortune heir.
Paul Dano as Eric Trump
Dano would offers up a bit of mystery and sensitivity as Trump's other scion.
Zachary Quinto as Ted Cruz
Quinto, who turned in an unforgettably chilling turn in AHS: Asylum, could especially excel while embody Cruz's combative speech against Trump at the Republican National Convention after the eventual 45th POTUS insulted Cruz's wife Heidi.
John Stamos as Marco Rubio
We mainly just want to see Stamos chugging water in flashbacks. Simple pleasures, right?
Will Ferrell as Jeb Bush
Ferrell's impression of Jeb's big brother George W. is one for the books. No doubt he can transfer those family mannerisms for a memorable cameo as the short-lived presidential hopeful.
Sterling K. Brown as Ben Carson
The This Is Us star already has basically all the awards for his stunning turn as Christopher Darden in American Crime Story, so we have no doubt he would knock it out of the park in the role of future HUD Secretary.
Chris Sullivan as Chris Christie
Sterling K. Brown's This Is Us costar has the kind of live-out-loud screen persona that mirrors the New Jersey governor's boisterous personality.
Angela Bassett as Omarosa Manigault
Bassett has exactly the fire needed to play Trump's former Apprentice contestant.
Billie Lourd as Tiffany Trump
The doe-eyed star of Scream Queens as proven she can stand out while she blends in. (Though we will miss her signature earmuffs.)
Jacob Tremblay as Barron Trump
Even a Horror Story needs a little cuteness!
