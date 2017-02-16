TV

American Horror Story: Election — We've Got Your Dream Cast!

After news from creator Ryan Murphy that the next cycle of AHS will focus on the 2016 presidential election, our votes are in for who should embody the campaign’s real-world power players

By @lanfordbeard

Roy Rochlin/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Meryl Streep as Donald Trump

The three-time Oscar winner may be "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood," but she sure looks the part. (All respect to Alec Baldwin, but he's busy on another "terrible" show.)

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock; Mario Tama/Getty

Emma Thompson & John Travolta as Hillary & Bill Clinton

Travolta is in the Ryan Murphy-verse thanks to American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the pair have already played the former FLOTUS & POTUS once in 1998's Primary Colors and reboots are all the rage these days. What more do we need?

Mike Coppola/Getty; Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty

Rosie O'Donnell as Steve Bannon

If the former daytime host declines to play Bannon, just as she did for Saturday Night Live, we would also accept Brendan Gleeson.

Jason Merritt/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty

Sarah Paulson as Melania Trump

Paulson went plain Jane brunette in her Emmy-winning turn as Marcia Clark in People v. O.J., now she could glam it up as the Slovenian-born FLOTUS-to-be.

Jason Kempin/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty

Connie Britton as Kellyanne Conway

The former Friday Night Lights and OG American Horror Story alum would capture the overstretched energy of the mother of four–turned–Trump campaign manager–turned–counselor to the president. (And if Britton's unavailable, we know Denis Leary is up for the gig.)

Jeff Vespa/WireImage; David Hume Kennerly/Getty

Richard Jenkins as John Podesta

The man at center of the email hack that some say scuttled Clinton's campaign needs the gravitas that Oscar nominee Jenkins will bring.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

John Slattery as Mike Pence

From Madison Avenue to 1600 Pennsylvania, the snowy-haired Mad Men actor certainly looks the part. And with four Emmy nominations under his belt, he has the acting chops to convey multitudes beneath Pence's unflappable mien.

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty

Stephen Pasquale as Paul Ryan

He made a brief but memorable turn as American Crime Story's Mark Fuhrman, so Pasquale knows how to play controversial figures. But can he run a marathon in three hours?

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Alex Wong/Getty

Denis O'Hare as Reince Priebus

O'Hare has shown his power to transform from scarred-and-scary neighbor to tortured transgender hotel manager and everything in between. He'll easily disappear into the role of this behind-the-scenes GOP power player.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty

Dianna Agron as Ivanka Trump

Previous known as seemingly picture-perfect queen bee Quinn Fabray on Glee, Agron will bring nuance to her portrayal of Donald Trump's savvy oldest daughter, who many consider to be one of his most influential advisers.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty

Evan Peters as Jared Kushner

The chameleon-like Peters is a ringer for Ivanka's husband, who also resides in Trump's inner circle.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty

Finn Wittrock as Donald Trump Jr.

Wittrock brings a swagger that matches the big-game hunting mogul and Trump fortune heir.

Jason Merritt/Getty; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Paul Dano as Eric Trump

Dano would offers up a bit of mystery and sensitivity as Trump's other scion.

Jeff Spicer/Getty; Alex Wong/Getty

Zachary Quinto as Ted Cruz

Quinto, who turned in an unforgettably chilling turn in AHS: Asylum, could especially excel while embody Cruz's combative speech against Trump at the Republican National Convention after the eventual 45th POTUS insulted Cruz's wife Heidi.

Jerod Harris/Getty; Larry Marano/FilmMagic

John Stamos as Marco Rubio

We mainly just want to see Stamos chugging water in flashbacks. Simple pleasures, right?

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty; David Orrell/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Will Ferrell as Jeb Bush

Ferrell's impression of Jeb's big brother George W. is one for the books. No doubt he can transfer those family mannerisms for a memorable cameo as the short-lived presidential hopeful.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Justin Sullivan/Getty

Sterling K. Brown as Ben Carson

The This Is Us star already has basically all the awards for his stunning turn as Christopher Darden in American Crime Story, so we have no doubt he would knock it out of the park in the role of future HUD Secretary.

David Livingston/Getty; Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty

Chris Sullivan as Chris Christie

Sterling K. Brown's This Is Us costar has the kind of live-out-loud screen persona that mirrors the New Jersey governor's boisterous personality.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty; Maury Phillips/WireImage

Angela Bassett as Omarosa Manigault

Bassett has exactly the fire needed to play Trump's former Apprentice contestant.

Robert Kamau/GC Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Billie Lourd as Tiffany Trump

The doe-eyed star of Scream Queens as proven she can stand out while she blends in. (Though we will miss her signature earmuffs.)

Andrew Chin/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Jacob Tremblay as Barron Trump

Even a Horror Story needs a little cuteness!

