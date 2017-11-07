American Horror Story Star Cheyenne Jackson on the Sneaky Way He Learned Cult's Big Plot Twist

Cheyenne Jackson has been keeping us hooked on American Horror Story for the last three seasons — and by now, he’s learned how to get a little sneaky when it comes to creator Ryan Murphy‘s insane plot twists.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Jackson, 42, and the actor dished on how he learned about his involvement in one of Cult‘s most jaw-dropping twists. Spoiler alert: We’re talking about the bombshell revelation that Jackson’s character Dr. Rudy Vincent is actually Kai Anderson’s (Evan Peters) brother.

Jackson said he was in hair and makeup for an earlier episode when one of the producers accidentally let it slip that something crazy was coming up, so he “pilfered somebody’s script that day, looked through and saw the big reveal.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Paulson on the Craziest Thing She’s Done for American Horror Story

And while Jackson is bound to secrecy about what’s to come, he did explain why he can’t wait to watch the last two episodes.

“This is my third year on the show, and this is my favorite year of all,” he said. “This is my favorite season of all the seasons — even the ones I wasn’t in. I think because there’s no supernatural element to it this year, it just feels scarier. The last two episodes are going to blow your mind, truly.”

As for whether we can expect to see him on Murphy’s next iteration of AHS?

“I’m not being coy, you just don’t know how it goes with Ryan,” said Jackson. “I’ve been lucky enough to do it three years in a row and you just kind of hear [from him] prior to the season. You’ll get a cryptic little text — ‘Sarah Paulson’s doctor, practice your head-shrinking’ — I think that was my offer for this year.”

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on FX.