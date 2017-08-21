AHS: Cult Opening Credits Feature Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton Cameos

Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017

The opening credits of American Horror Story have become an iconic part of the series. Last year’s installment, Roanoke, lost the jittery sequence for the meta-season. But, thankfully, they’re back for this fall’s AHS: Cult.

And the new opening sequence has some familiar faces — namely Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Both of the politicians’ faces are seen on masks in the credits. Co-creator Ryan Murphy has said that the season was influenced by the election and begins after that fateful night in November 2016.

A couple things to note: the score has been given a military-esque spin and only five of the main actors are listed in the credits: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, and Alison Pill. The season also features Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Adina Howard, Leslie Grossman and Chaz Bono.

Murphy has previously said there are teases to the season within the credits so start analyzing, AHS fans.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

