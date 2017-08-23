American Horror Story is getting political.

In the trailer for AHS: Cult, released Tuesday, Evan Peters’ character responds to Donald Trump’s 2016 election win with howls of excitement. Sarah Paulson’s Ally, however, has the opposite reaction, and her clown sightings and feelings of agoraphobia grow worse following Election Day.

Ally and her wife Ivy (Alison Pill) hire a babysitter (Billie Lourd), who makes matters worse by giving their son a figurine of Twisty the Clown. Twisty first appeared in American Horror Story: Freak Show three years ago, in which he committed multiple murders and held victims’ loved ones captive in an abandoned bus.

“I got this for you,” Lourd’s Winter tells the child in the clip. “Just don’t tell your moms.”

While Ally struggles to get Ivy to see her worries as more than paranoia, they both reach a breaking point.

“If you get people scared enough, they will set the world on fire,” a blue-haired Peters declares in the one-minute trailer.

In recalling Peters’ various looks from the past six seasons, creator Ryan Murphy wrote that his turn as Trump supporter Kai in Cult “is his greatest AHS role to date.”

Chaz Bono, Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, and Mare Winningham will also star in season 7, with Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Colton Haynes set to make guest appearances.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. on FX.