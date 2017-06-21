Colton Haynes Joins Cast of Election-Themed American Horror Story Season 7

Colton Haynes is about to have one helluva scary summer.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram that the former Arrow and Teen Wolf star will appear in the latest edition of his award-winning crime anthology series.

Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

The series, which is shooting now and will premiere in the fall, is somehow tied to last year’s election. Murphy has been only vague about plot, though he did tell the crowd at a Publicists Guild Awards luncheon in February that “the themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories. You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

However, he did joke of Sarah Paulson, who presented him an award at the luncheon: “Now as I look over at Sarah Paulson, I think of [Trump aide] Kellyanne Conway. I don’t know! I might be rewriting!”

In addition to Haynes, who previously appeared on Murphy’s and AHS co-creator Brad Falchuk’s Fox series Scream Queens, AHS‘s season 7 cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Billy Eichner.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com