American Horror Story Season 7 Adds Scream Queens Alum Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd is making the leap from one Ryan Murphy series to another.

The Scream Queens star is set for a lead role in the seventh season of American Horror Story, EW has confirmed.

Lourd joins AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in the upcoming election-themed installment of the horror franchise. While little is known about the season, executive producer Tim Minear teased that the plot came from a “completely bats—” idea.

The daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, Lourd is best known for her two-season run on Murphy’s Scream Queens, playing the earmuff-wearing Chanel No. 3. She had a small part alongside her late mother in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is returning for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Deadline first reported the news.

