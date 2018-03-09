American Guns Star Richard Wyatt Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Dealing Firearms: Reports

Richard Wyatt, who starred on Discovery Channel’s American Guns, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Wyatt, 54, was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in prison for tax fraud and conspiracy and ordered to surrender 490 guns, the Denver Business Journal reported

According to the Denver Post, Wyatt, who was paid $500,000 for his 26-episode appearances from 2011-12 on American Guns, failed to report $1.1 million in income to the internal revenue service and dealt firearms without a license. The outlet also reports that he was sentenced for conspiracy.

Following his sentence, Wyatt will have “three years of supervised release for conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and for tax fraud,” according to the Denver Business Journal. According to the outlet, “Wyatt continued to operate and sell guns at the Wheat Ridge gun store even after he lost his federal license to sell guns.”

“Guns have been my entire life,” the Gunsmoke Guns store owner said in a statement to the court, the Denver Post reports. “I’ll never be able to touch one again … I’ve got to start over completely.”

Of his reality series, which he believed would help positively shape the perception of guns in America, Wyatt said, “The pressure of it. The places I got to go and the people I got to meet … I drank the Kool-Aid and I thought I was special,” according to the Denver Post.

He was found guilty in 2017 on 10 felony counts, according to Denver Post.