American Crime Story: Watch the Eerie First Teaser for The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Tuesday night, during the premiere of American Horror Story: Cult, Ryan Murphy pulled off another surprise by debuting the first teaser for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the highly-anticipated second installment of American Crime Story.

The series stars Edgar Ramirez (Gianni Versace), Darren Criss (Andrew Cunanan), Penelope Cruz (Donatella Versace), and Ricky Martin (Antonio D’Amico, Versace’s longtime boyfriend). The short clip simply shows the gates and front steps of Gianni Versace’s former Miami home, Casa Casuarina. It was here that Versace was shot and killed by Andrew Cunanan in July 1997.

The teaser ends with two gunshots ringing out, sending doves flying into the air as a red hue washes over the scene.

EW was first on the set of Versace in May and talked to the cast and producers about shooting in Versace’s home and on these iconic steps.

“It was really awful,” Murphy said of shooting the murder. “It was actually one of the worst things I’ve ever shot. It was the exact position of the body. Edgar had to lay on those coral steps for two days. It was very intense. It was very intense for Darren and Edgar. It was the most intense I think for Ricky. The crew was in tears. We would constantly have to stop and wait for everybody to get it back together. In shooting the show, I think we’ve all come to really love Versace.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres in 2018 on FX.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com