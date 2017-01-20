America Turned Upside Down: House of Cards Unveils Chilling Season 5 Trailer on Day of Trump Inauguration

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

House of Cards couldn’t let Donald Trump have all the fun on Inauguration Day.

On Friday morning, as America’s 45th President-elect prepared to take the oath of the highest office in the the nation, the Netflix political drama released an ominous teaser to reveal the show’s May premiere date.

In the short clip, an upside down American flag billows in the breeze in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., flapping in the wind as a chilling children’s chorus recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

The main takeaway from the threatening trailer for the new season is that Frank and Claire Underwood (Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright) are most certainly going to follow through on their promise to bring the terror in season 5. In case you forgot, the previous season ended with the fictional president declaring, “We make the terror.”

House of Cards returns for a fifth season on Netflix this May 30.