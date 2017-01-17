Amber Rose and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Share Sweet Kiss During New York Knicks Game

It’s not a real basketball game without the kiss cam.

Amber Rose and her boyfriend, Dancing with the Stars pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy, were caught sharing a sweet smooch on Monday at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Rose, 33, took to Instagram to share the cute moment, which seemed to catch the two by surprise as they were seen laughing and smiling before Chmerkovskiy, 30, leaned toward Rose to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Why is he so cute tho ❤ A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

“Why is he so cute tho,” Rose wrote in the caption. Among a cheering crowd, the two smiled at the kiss cam, before Chmerkovskiy held up his index finger in the universal “#1” sign.

The dancer recently took to Twitter to seemingly slam haters criticizing their relationship online, after the couple posted PDA-filled pics.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the star said it was “not surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are.”

“The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru [sic]. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy,” he continued. “I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic.]”

The romance between the two sparked while Rose was competing on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars with pro partner Maksim, her new beau’s older brother. (She was eliminated during week 6, but Chmerkovskiy went on to win the season with his celebrity partner Laurie Hernandez.)

Near the end of October, PEOPLE confirmed that the Chmerkovskiy and Rose were starting to see each other after they were spotted getting friendly at her birthday party.