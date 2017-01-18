Date Night! Amber Rose Shares Steamy Kiss with Val Chmerkovskiy During New York City Night Out

Amber Rose and Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy may have kept their Dancing with the Stars romance under wraps in the beginning, but they’re clearly past that stage now.

The 33-year-old radio show host and her 30-year-old ballroom dancer boyfriend have been all over one another recently – sharing smooching shots on Instagram and flaunting their PDA during Monday’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

On Wednesday, Rose shared a shot of her and Chemerkovskiy locking lips during a night out in New York City.

The couple have only been dating a few months, but “the L word” has already been thrown out. In the caption to an Instagram post on Jan. 4, Rose called Chmerkovskiy “my love” — accompanied the phrased with a red heart emoji.

They met on season 23 of DWTS — after Rose was paired with Chmerkovskiy’s older brother, fellow pro dancer Maks. (She and Maks were eliminated during week 6, but Chmerkovskiy went on to win the season with his celebrity partner Laurie Hernandez.)

At the end of October, PEOPLE reported that Chmerkovskiy and Rose were first spotted getting friendly at her birthday party.

“They met through Maks and really like each other,” a source said at the time. “It’s very new, but it’s going well.”

Rose gushed about the relationship on the Jan. 4 episode of her Loveline podcast.

“It’s amazing,” she shared with co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue. “It’s so good. It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

In early December, PEOPLE reported that the duo’s relationship turned official.

“They’re solid and in a good place,” a second source said of the pair, who had stepped out hand-in-hand in Los Angeles a week prior. “They’re both very happy with how things are going.”