Amber Rose appears to be putting past differences aside.

The model, 34, shared a sympathetic message on her Instagram Story Tuesday after reports swirled that Khloé Kardashian‘s NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson had allegedly cheated on the pregnant reality star, who is due to give birth this month to her first child with the athlete.

“I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby,” Rose wrote, seemingly about Kardashian, with whom she had a past feud.



Rose and Kardashian became embroiled in a Twitter feud in 2015 after the model gave her thoughts on Tyga’s then-relationship with Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Rose also previously dated Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian West.

“Kylie’s a baby,” Rose told New York’s Power 105.1‘s The Breakfast Club. “She needs to go to bed at 7 o’clock and relax. It’s ridiculous. Tyga should be ashamed of himself. That’s how I feel, for sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby that he left for a 16-year-old who just turned 17.”

Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you. (3) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

Kardashian hit back with a tweet, writing, ” ‘I was a stripper since I was 15 years old,’ Amber Rose told Foxx. Please don’t worry about my sister who has a career and her s— together at ONLY 17. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” she continued, adding: “Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you.”

On Tuesday, video footage and photos of Thompson, 27, with another woman getting physically close at the PH-D Lounge in New York City surfaced, according to the Daily Mail.

In the photos, the mystery woman stood close to a man, who appeared to be Thompson, as she wrapped an arm around his shoulder. His face was hidden by a white hooded sweatshirt.

Kardashian and Thompson’s reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ and The Shade Room also published a video of Thompson and the brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

The reports come just a day after Kardashian shared a photo of herself kissing Thompson as he held her baby bump. “We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋,” she wrote in the caption.

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in September 2016, when the NBA player’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was still pregnant with his first child, Prince Oliver, now 16 months.

The Revenge Body star confirmed they were expecting in December when she posed with Thompson wearing only Calvin Klein underwear as they embraced her baby bump.

The mother-to-be is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio, with Thompson as they await the arrival of their daughter.

Kardashian shared on her website and app earlier this month that she was excited to be in Ohio with her boyfriend.

“Throughout my pregnancy, I traveled back and forth between L.A. and Cleveland quite a bit, but after a while, it was a little difficult,” she admitted. “It was more tiring and my body got swollen, which never used to happen before pregnancy. I obviously love both cities, but I will say I’m happy to be in Cleveland right now.”

“I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” she continued. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work. But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!”