You Must Watch Amber Rose Meet a Puppet Designed to Look Like Her: 'I Definitely Have More Hips and A—'

Amber Rose is no dummy — but now she has one that looks like her!

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is set to appear on Fuse’s new summer series The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, an original six-episode show made with 3D-printed puppets telling their wildest, most adventurous stories.

“Oh my god! Holy s—,” Rose, 33, says in PEOPLE’s exclusive preview clip as she meets her puppet. “She’s cute!”

But, of course, “I’m going to be my own worst critic,” adds Rose, who has some thoughts on how the puppet could be improved.

“My eyebrows are too thin and my hairline is pushed back and I have no earrings on,” she says. “I definitely have more hips and a—. Could have got her some better shoes … Gotta have some diamonds!”

Still, Rose loves the puppet — and the dress they put it in.

“I wore this dress at the VMAs and it was right after I had my son, so I was still kind of chunky,” she says. “I just wanted to show the world that, you know, I didn’t give a s—.”

Rose can’t wait to take the puppet home, but wonders if it would be safe with Sebastian, her young son with ex Wiz Khalifa.

“I would definitely put it up, for sure,” she says. “It’s just hard because I have a 4-year-old now, so I keep everything put away because he wants to play with it all the time!”

Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow stars executive producer Wilmer Valderrama and will feature Rose, Joe Jonas, Gina Rodriguez and more. The series premieres July 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fuse.