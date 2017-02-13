Amber Rose Explains Val Chmerkovskiy Split: ‘We Are All Humans … Nobody Got Dumped’

There’s no bad blood here.

On Monday, Amber Rose set the record straight about her split from Val Chmerkovskiy and also explained the meaning behind her red carpet kiss with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa at a Pre-Grammy party on Saturday.

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement, saying, “Please allow me the opportunity to introduce my situation. I’m super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what’s going on in my life….”

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” Rose continued. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

Rose went on to say that although she and Chmerkovskiy have gone their separate ways, there’s no hard feelings there between the former couple.

“(Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more,” she wrote. “So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious it’s just how life works sometimes.”

Rose and Khalifa wed in July 2013, but the model filed for divorce in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. They share son Sebastian, who turns 4 this month. The former couple attended Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammy Party on Saturday, sparking rumors that they were back together.

As for Rose’s relationship with the 30-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro, the duo were first spotted getting friendly at her birthday party in October. It wasn’t long after that the pair begin flaunting their relationship on social media and in public.