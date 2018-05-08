Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Welcomes a Son

Amber Portwood is officially the proud mom of a baby boy!

The Teen Mom OG star, 27, welcomed her son with boyfriend and cinematographer Andrew Glennon early Tuesday morning, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“Baby James is here and Amber is over the moon,” the source says, adding that the newborn weighs 7 lbs., 11 ounces and was born at 1:39 a.m.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Portwood and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year.

The MTV star is also mom to daughter Leah, 9, from a previous relationship with Gary Shirley.

In November 2017, PEOPLE confirmed Portwood was expecting her second child. The news came after Portwood revealed to an MTV producer that she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorders.

At the time, Portwood said a pregnancy would not be possible due to the several medications she was taking at the time, saying they “would mess up the fetus.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“If I do not have medication, I will not be normal,” she said. “I would have … crazy mood swings.”

Despite this, Portwood told PEOPLE in early April that she had been off her medications at the time of her pregnancy. She began taking antidepressants while seven months pregnant under her doctor’s supervision.

“I had a concern with my depression when I went in and talked to my doctor, and it was a concern that postpartum was something that could happen because of how I’m doing right now,” Portwood said.

“I kind of just want to nip it in the bud before anything gets too bad or you go into a really deep depression, which is not good for me right now, obviously. I’m 33 weeks pregnant,” she continued. “It’s just something you have to do to make yourself feel better, and you have to make sure it’s safe for the baby and just move forward from that.”