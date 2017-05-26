Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Still Breaks Down When Thinking of Late Alcoholic Father

Amber Portwood gets emotional when she recalls memories of her late alcoholic father in a sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

“My mom was the one who worked two f— factory jobs and then worked at a bar just to pay the bills,” Portwood, 27, says, seated along with longtime friends Catelynn Lowell Baltierra — who has expressed confidence she has more kids in her future — and her husband Tyler.

She continues, “I don’t want to talk about my father because he isn’t here anymore. I love my dad to death. That’s just the way it was.”

When Portwood’s fiancé Matt Baier, 46, chimes in, Portwood — who has been open about her sobriety — gets teary, turning from the table as she says, “I can’t do this right now.”

The mother of one explains she took care of her dad when he was dying, and she eventually removes herself from the triggering conversation.

Lowell Baltierra says losing a parent must be “unimaginable.”

“It hits her sometimes, like it will hit her out of nowhere and it breaks her heart,” Baier, a recovering addict himself, tells the table.

FROM PEN: Chrissy Metz Reveals Her Mom Took Her to Weight Watchers at Age 11

“He told me he had eight months to live. He f— lived for 10 years,” Portwood is overheard saying as she retreats from the heartbreaking moment.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.