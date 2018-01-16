Amber Portwood Slams Ex Gary Shirley and His Wife for 'Talking S—' About Her on Teen Mom OG

Amber Portwood sounded off on her ex and his wife after Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The reality star, 27, wrote a series of tweets before the new episode premiered, slamming Gary and Kristina Shirley for comments they made about her. Portwood shares 8-year-old daughter Leah with Gary.

In the episode, Gary and Kristina discussed Portwood’s new relationship with cinematographer Andrew Glennon, who she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp.

“She should have waited,” he said, referring to Portwood’s relationship with Glennon after breaking up with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. “She should have taken more time with Leah, and focused on her responsibility as a mother.”

“I know you’re sad from breaking up with somebody, I get it,” he continued. “From day one, I’ve been a parent, from day one I’ve never let my issues stop me from being a dad,” Shirley said. “I don’t have the option to not be a parent.”

Portwood responded to his comments on Twitter Monday, writing, “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking s— about me! It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all. Where would they be? Wait..in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!”

Shirley responded to the tweet, saying he had saved up his money while Portwood was in prison.

“I stayed where I was cause I’m no better than the next person i saved up to put 20% down,” he tweeted. “I didn’t wanna move and feel like I was struggling, and I wanted to think out all options and find where I wanted my kids to grow up. You can talk poo about me, but plz not about Kristina.”

Portwood continued tweeting, slamming MTV as well for turning her pregnancy and relationship “into a joke.”

“I’ve been on this show for 10 years. I’ve been through hell! MTV has turned my pregnancy and this relationship into a joke in one of the happiest times of my life,” she wrote. “Apparently my life is just for people to tell me how horrible I am as a mother because I went through depression!”

“Remember if your going through hell make sure you keep it all inside. And people should be able to say whatever they way about you. Especially your ex! Make sure when your suicidal that you always have your kid right next to you the whole time! It’s very healthy for them!! Idiots,” she continued.

Portwood credited Glennon for pulling her from a downward spiral after her split from Baier, writing, “Andrew is the reason I was able to pull myself together! He showed me that life was worth living! I’m thankful to have him because now I will be ALIVE for my daughter and family!”

She added, “Sometimes it takes a strong man to pick up a broken woman.”

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Portwood was expecting her second child — a boy — with Glennon.

Glennon met Gary and Leah in last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, which found Leah welcoming but disinterested in meeting her mother’s new “friend.”

Kristina revealed Leah had seemed more perceptive than she let on after meeting Glennon.

“Right after they left, Leah looks at me and asks, ‘Who was he?’ and I said, ‘Mommy’s friend.’ And she said, ‘No, really, who is he?’ ”

Shirley acknowledged that keeping news of Portwood’s romance from his daughter wouldn’t last forever. “She’s not stupid. I just don’t want to deal with any problems, I’m too old for that s—. I just want [Amber] to be happy,” he said.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.