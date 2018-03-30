Did Teen Mom's Matt Baier Really Admit to Physically Abusing Amber Portwood?

Amber Portwood‘s relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Baier seems to finally be cracking under pressure.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday evening’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, the two are in a room having a heated argument centered around taking a lie detector test that would allegedly prove Portwood’s claim that Baier hit her.

“I hope if we do do a lie detector test —” Portwood, 27, begins to say before Baier cuts her off with, “I’ve already taken a lie detector test, remember?” referring to his exam during Teen Mom OG.

“You’ll be embarrassed because I’ll be telling the truth,” Portwood tells him, but Baier doesn’t take the claim seriously, saying, “Amber, it’s going to take you killing somebody someday for people to realize who you really are.”

Portwood defends herself, saying it’s Baier’s attitude toward her that causes her to get angry.

“It’s really your lying that triggers me to go f—ing crazy,” she says.

Amber Portwood on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition

“Amber, you have everybody fooled,” Baier sys “I am no longer having your back.”

“You’ve never had my back,” she retorts. “You’re just a childish person. You can act that way you want, try to depict me as the liar. I would like my exes to come out and say amber’s never put a hand on me.”

Baier backtracks, asking, “Are you saying you’ve never put your hands on me?”

Portwood doesn’t answer, saying, “A lot of this shit is your fault. When you came after me —” getting cut off as Baier laughed and said, “When I came after you? Oh my God. Now you’re lying.”

“Keep calling me a f—ing liar, you’re really gonna f—ing get me crazy,” she says, her anger mounting. “I feel very uncomfortable, you lying piece of s—, backstabbing con artist. You will not say, ‘Yes, I did hit her.’

Baier shocks Portwood by saying, “Yes, I did hit her.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Amber Portwood Breaks Down Over Shocking Results of Fiancé Matt Baier’s Polygraph Test

Mouth open, she stares at him before saying, “Oh my, God.”

In last week’s episode, the mother of one claimed Baier had physically assaulted her in the past.

“That’s the truth! Why do you think I’m so angry? Because you put your f—— hands on me,” a standing Portwood screamed at a sitting Baier, whom she split from last year.

“Oh b——-,” he fired back.

Although the couple has parted ways and since found love with new people — Portwood is dating Andrew Glennon, with whom she is expecting a baby boy, and Baier is married to Jennifer Kathleen Conlon — he only wants the best for the MTV star.

“All I ever wanted for Amber is for her to be happy and safe,” Baier told E! News. “We spent three years building a life together and they were the three happiest years of my life. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.