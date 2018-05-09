Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Shares First Photos of Her Newborn Baby Boy

Amber Portwood has introduced Teen Mom OG fans to her newborn baby boy!

Not long after the MTV personality gave birth to her son, James, on Tuesday, the mother of two shared a sweet photo to Facebook of herself holding the adorable infant in the hospital.

A day later, Portwood posted a snap Wednesday of her eldest child, 9-year-old daughter Leah — whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley — smiling and holding a swaddled baby James.

“Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother,” Portwood, 27, captioned the photo.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Portwood had welcomed her son with boyfriend and cinematographer Andrew Glennon. (Portwood and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year.)

“Baby James is here and Amber is over the moon,” said the source, adding that the newborn weighed 7 lbs., 11 ounces, and was born at 1:39 a.m.

Ahead of little James’ birth, the Teen Mom OG star revealed on Twitter on Monday that her baby boy would soon be making his way into the world when she shared a blog post titled “Amber Portwood Has Gone Into Early Labor for Her Second Baby!” and confirmed, “He’s coming!!”

In early December, Portwood revealed that she and Glennon were expecting a son together. According to an Instagram post shared by Glennon — and captured by In Touch — their little one was due May 13, which is Mother’s Day and the day before Portwood’s May 14 birthday.

In November, the TV reality star broke her silence about her pregnancy, tweeting, “Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I’m very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love.”