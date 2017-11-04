Amber Portwood Speaks Out About Her Pregnancy For the First Time: 'I'm Very Excited'

Amber Portwood has broken her silence on her second pregnancy!

The Teen Mom OG star, 27, tweeted her thanks to her followers on Friday night for their supportive responses to news of her pregnancy.

“Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I’m very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love,” she tweeted.

Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I'm very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 4, 2017

Portwood received congratulations on Twitter from her fellow Teen Mom OG costars, Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra.

CONGRATS AMB! We are so happy for you & can’t wait to meet that little baby! https://t.co/VA4rEB2zsR — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 4, 2017

Congratulations babe 💋 I love you and can't wait to see you at Friendsgiving 🌽🍽🍗 https://t.co/EvbZEs9JLu — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 4, 2017

Thank you hun! Love you guys always❤ — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 4, 2017

Briana De Jesus, and her sister, Brittany, who star on Teen Mom 2, tweeted to Portwood to wish her well, writing, “Congrats, hope it’s a boy! Lol,” and “Congratulations.”

Congratulations 💕 — Brittany DeJesus (@BrittDeJesus_) November 4, 2017

A source confirmed to PEOPLE recently that the reality star was telling family she was pregnant with baby no 2.

Portwood is dating Andrew Glennon, a cinematographer, according to IMDb. The two reportedly met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier, to whom she was once engaged.

The reality star is already mother to 8-year-old daughter Leah, with ex Gary Shirley.

Portwood and Baier broke up while filming Marriage Boot Camp earlier this summer following three years together. In May, a source told PEOPLE that their fall wedding was off.

They hit a rough patch last August when reports surfaced that Baier was facing legal trouble for failing to paying child support to multiple other women for several secret biological children.