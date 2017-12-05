Amber Portwood has had enough.

Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG picked up on Portwood’s fight with Matt Baier after she told him she wanted to put their engagement on the backburner.

Leaving in a rage, Baier packed up a few of his things and drove off, while Portwood spent time with her mother and brother.

“He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good,” Portwood told her brother. “Within the last three years we’ve been together, tallying everything up, it’s been $120,000 that I have no clue where it’s went. We’re not engaged and I feel like he’s a pathological liar.”

She continued, “And I just realized he’s sending his daughter money that’s not even his money!”

Portwood touched on her financial troubles with Baier in the season 6 reunion, asking Baier where the money went and accusing him of stealing from her. Despite their troubles, Portwood seemed to want to give him another chance.

“I don’t want to sit here and keep talking s— about Matt because he’s trying and we’ll see where it goes,” she said. “I feel Matt just needs therapy on some things. I feel [our relationship] could be different. He’s a very good person.”

In an attempt to take her mind off Baier, Portwood spent time with her 8-year-old daughter Leah on her ex Gary Shirley’s boat in an outing that included Shirley’s wife, Kristina, and Portwood’s mother and father.

Baier and Portwood split earlier this year, and both are now in different relationships. PEOPLE confirmed Portwood’s second pregnancy in November, with Andrew Glennon, a cinematographer, as the father. The two reportedly met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with Baier.

PEOPLE confirmed Baier tied the knot in late November in Las Vegas.

The other mothers in the episode were also planning for different life stages. Farrah Abraham toured homes in Los Angeles, as she admitted she wanted to set her daughter Sophia up for life in case anything happened to her. Maci Bookout struggled with deciding whether to allow Bentley to see his father, Ryan Edwards after the latter spent 21 days in rehab. Catelynn Baltierra contemplated stopping her birth control to expand her family with husband, Tyler.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.