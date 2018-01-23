Pregnant Amber Portwood Says Her Pregnancy Wasn't a 'Surprise': I Wasn't Taking Birth Control

Amber Portwood dropped a few bombshells on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The reality star broke the news of her pregnancy to MTV crew which shocked producers. Portwood, who shares 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, admitted she had not been taking birth control when she and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, conceived.

Dia, an executive producer on the show, asked Portwood and Glennon if they were surprised about the pregnancy.

“I don’t think it was a surprise, we weren’t surprised, no,” Portwood said.

“Were you not using birth control?” Dia asked. Portwood shook her head in negation, and added, “And I always do,” meaning she always took care to take birth control.

Dia laughed and said, “It’s amazing, those two things go hand in hand!”

Dia also couldn’t help but wonder how long the couple had been together before they realized they were expecting their first child together.

Amber Portwood revealing the news of her pregnancy to Dia, an MTV executive producer. MTV/Youtube

“We just met, my brain is catching up with everything,” Dia told Glennon and Portwood. “I just need to ask. When did you guys meet?”

“Almost three months,” Portwood said, referring to the time they’d been dating.

“Woah, speedy,” Dia responded, to which Portwood said, “Well, you know I can’t do anything right.”

Glennon spoke separately with a different MTV crew member, who asked him how he was acclimating to the news of his impending fatherhood.

“I never wanted a relationship, never saw it coming,” he said. “When we met [on Marriage Boot Camp], we spoke once or twice, it was so casual. I think it was gravitational because there was no effort, it just happened.”

He continued, “Don’t get me wrong, on the inside I’m slightly terrified. At the same time, I have to accept it because I know that it feels so right.”

Portwood had her own heart-to-heart with an MTV producer, who asked how the mother of one was feeling about having another child.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Expecting Second Child

“I’m freaking out a little bit,” Portwood admitted. “Just about having another human being. This is a big deal. When I was younger I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was. There are many ways to mess up.”

In the last season of Teen Mom OG, Portwood opened up about the impossibility of her having any more children after Leah. At the time, she was engaged to Matt Baier and she revealed she wouldn’t be able to have more children because of the medications she was taking for her Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder.

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” Portwood said at the time. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

She further clarified, and explained, “I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus. If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have … crazy mood swings.”

When Portwood was asked about whether she was taking her medications on Monday night’s episode, Portwood said she was “completely off my meds.”

She said she stopped taking them “about a month ago because I didn’t need them. [Andrew is] a very uplifting person, he’s positive.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.