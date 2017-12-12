Amber Portwood is loving the ‘Bu with her boo!

The Teen Mom OG star and her cinematographer boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who are expecting their first child together — a baby boy — traveled to Malibu, California, on Sunday, where they stayed overnight and woke up to waterfront views.

“On our way to Malibu yesterday with my baby hard at work next to me🤗🤰” Portwood, 27, captioned two side-by-side photos taken on the plane that were posted Monday.

In the left image, the duo each wears their glasses and is all smiles as they sit together on the aircraft; in the second image, Glennon reads multiple pages of documents with a pencil in hand.

Shortly after she shared the snap of the pair, the MTV personality posted a photo of the couple laying beside each other on Monday morning. From their bed, the couple overlooked stunning ocean views that could be seen through their bedroom’s floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors.

“Good Morning loves! Wanted to share the beautiful view with everyone🤗” wrote Portwood, who shares 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed in early November that Portwood is pregnant with her second child, the reality star tweeted her thanks to her followers for their supportive responses.

“Thank you everyone for all the kind words,” she tweeted. “I’m very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love.”

More than a month later, Portwood revealed the exciting news Dec. 8 that she will be welcoming a son with Glennon, whom she reportedly met while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

“Little baby Glennon is on his way,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning an image of a Christmas ornament with the inscription “It’s A Boy!” written on it.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.