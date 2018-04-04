Amber Portwood is in the final stages of preparing for baby No. 2.

The Teen Mom OG star, who is pregnant with her second child — a baby boy — made a recent trip to what appears to be a doctor’s office one month ahead of her son’s due date in May.

Portwood, 27, shared a side-by-side snapshot of herself — laying on a chair with a portion of her belly exposed — and boyfriend Andrew Glennon — reading a book — together preparing to meet their son, who they will call James.

“Andrew reading his baby book and me making sure little James is a healthy boy!!🤗 #LifeisBeautiful,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

In early December, the MTV personality revealed that she and Glennon are expecting a son together. According to an Instagram post shared by Glennon — and captured by In Touch — their little one is due May 13.

Portwood recently spoke with PEOPLE about the concerns she had about her depression and taking medications while pregnant, including the likelihood of her experiencing postpartum depression. (Portwood said she was re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder last year.)

“I had a concern with my depression when I went in and talked to my doctor, and it was a concern that postpartum was something that could happen because of how I’m doing right now,” said Portwood.

Her decision to take antidepressants during her pregnancy came with the full support of Glennon.

“I kind of just want to nip it in the bud before anything gets too bad or you go into a really deep depression, which is not good for me right now, obviously. I’m 33 weeks pregnant,” she said.

Added Portwood: “It’s just something you have to do to make yourself feel better, and you have to make sure it’s safe for the baby and just move forward from that.”