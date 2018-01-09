Amber Portwood took a big step in her new relationship with Andrew Glennon.

The Teen Mom OG star introduced her boyfriend — with whom she is expecting her second child — to her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, and ex Gary Shirley on Monday night’s episode.

Portwood, 27, seemed reluctant to introduce Glennon to her family — something she would later call an “ambush” — but things seemed to go well when the cinematographer shook Shirley’s hand.

“Andrew? Nice to meet you, I’m Gary,” Gary said, with Glennon responding, “I’m Andrew.”

Gary’s wife, Kristina, also introduced herself, while Leah and Gary’s younger daughter ran underfoot.

“Well, Leah, this is Andrew. Andrew, Leah,” Gary said as he made the introduction between Leah and Portwood’s new beau.

“Hi Leah,” Glennon said as he waved while standing a few feet apart from the clan.

“Hello,” she said, before turning her head to focus on something off camera.

Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley

MTV

Gary assumed Glennon already knew who he was based on the MTV show, but Glennon admitted he didn’t frequently watch television.

“Too busy, huh?” Gary jokingly said.

The introductions were short as Portwood and Glennon said their goodbyes and walked towards her car.

“I’m so sorry about that,” she told Glennon.

“What are you talking about?” he asked.

“It was an ambush,” she said, to which he replied, “It’s a good ambush.”

Later, Shirley and Kristina had a conversation about Glennon. “I mean, we had a good first impression,” Kristina shared as Gary admitted, “He seemed nice.”

Kristina revealed Leah had seemed more perceptive than she let on after meeting Glennon.

“Right after they left, Leah looks at me and asks, ‘Who was he?’ and I said, ‘Mommy’s friend.’ And she said, ‘No, really, who is he?’ ”

Shirley acknowledged that keeping news of Portwood’s romance from his daughter wouldn’t last forever. “She’s not stupid. I just don’t want to deal with any problems, I’m too old for that s—. I just want [Amber] to be happy,” he said.

Glennon made his Teen Mom OG debut during last week’s episode, introducing himself to a couple of MTV producers and discussing how he and Portwood met.

“I got to learn a lot about her on the [Marriage Boot Camp],” said Glennon. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

“It’s been nice just having him here distracting me from all the bull—,” Portwood said, referring to Glennon’s visit. “I was in a bad depression mode for a bit until he came. I needed a big distraction though.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.