Pregnant Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Makes His Teen Mom OG Debut

Amber Portwood‘s new beau, Andrew Glennon, has officially made his Teen Mom OG debut.

Glennon appeared on Monday night’s episode, with Portwood, 27, explaining that the pair — who PEOPLE confirmed in November are expecting their first child together — had met at Marriage Boot Camp, where he worked as a member of production.

“There’s a person that I’ve been talking to a little bit. We met … in a weird way, I guess,” Portwood told an MTV producer. “He’s coming out for a few days just to hang out and get to know each other.”

She continued, “When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet. I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’ ”

When the producer asked if she was ready to date, Portwood paused.

“Um … this is not another Matt situation, I know that,” Portwood said, referencing ex-fiancé Matt Baier. “Listen, I learned my lesson, for real. I learned my lesson on that.”

When MTV producers met Glennon, they asked how he had gotten to know her.

“I got to learn a lot about her on the [Marriage Boot Camp],” said Glennon, who has no children. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

“It’s been nice just having him here distracting me from all the bull—,” Portwood said, referring to Glennon’s visit. “I was in a bad depression mode for a bit until he came. I needed a big distraction though.”

Despite her new relationship, Portwood still hadn’t seen her daughter Leah in a while, something that raised concern and frustration in her ex, Gary Shirley.

“I haven’t talked to Amber in a while. I don’t know if her breakup with Matt has been taking a toll on her,” he told his wife, Kristina. “I’m trying to be considerate of her feelings right now.”

“I would always put my kids first. A small phone call, ‘Hi honey, how are you?’ ” Kristina said.

“Amber’s not there, she’s a come-and-go kind of mom,” Gary said. “There’s a pattern here, it’s not a one-year pattern, it’s a four to a five-year pattern.”

Kristina asked if Gary would approach Portwood about her visitation rights, to which he said, “I don’t think her head is in ‘kids mode,’ I think it’s in ‘I’m alone mode.’ ”

Portwood proceeded to call Gary to ask to see Leah, and when she later visited, she expressed concern that her daughter might not adjust to Baier’s absence.

“Are you okay that me and Matt aren’t together?” Portwood asked her.

“I’m okay,” Leah said and repeated the sentiment when her mother asked again.

Away from the kids, Gary reminded Portwood of the importance of being present for their daughter.

“Don’t forget Leah,” he said.

“I never forget Leah, I cry about her constantly,” Portwood said, tearing up. “I don’t understand … I just wasn’t feeling very well.”

“Depression?” Gary asked as Portwood nodded.

“That’s what happens when you go through a breakup,” he said. “You’re not going to feel good, it’s not going to be pleasant, I’ve been there, you’ve been there. It’s going to happen. Even if you’re having a bad day, Leah can brighten it.”

“Leah can brighten it but she’s so intuitive with things,” Portwood said. “I don’t want her to see me like this.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.