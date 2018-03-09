Amber Portwood isn’t holding back.

The Teen Mom OG star couldn’t contain her anger after Jim Jones from Love & Hip Hop: New York opened up — in a PEOPLE exclusive Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition sneak peek of Friday’s season 10 premiere episode — about how he felt reality television was used only as a means to obtain wealth.

“Especially when you look at the whole overall scheme of reality TV, it’s pretty much bulls— to make some money,” Jones said about reality TV.

“On most shows that I’ve been a part of it’s been like that,” Jones continued. “They pretty much want you to exploit yourself and everything that’s around you.”

Portwood, 27, took issue with that statement, quickly raising her hand and interrupting him to say, “Get the f— out of here. Let me tell you something right now. I’ve been on reality television for 10 f—— years, I’ve been real since day one. That’s not true. Not all reality television stars are like that.”

Amber Portwood on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition WE tv

His fiancée, Chrissy Lampkin, cut her off, which caused Portwood to fire back, “First of all, calm the f— down.”

Speaking to cameras, fellow costar Renee Graziano of Mob Wives said, “By no means did Jim say anything to Amber about Amber at all.”

“B— my shows … have been on for 10 f—- years!” the Teen Mom OG star said, getting up from her seat as her mother and former fiancé Matt Baier attempted to calm her down.

Lampkin was also shouting, saying, “You are wyling! You are wyling!”

Watching the heated exchange, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville — another contestant on the tenth season — said, “This is crazy.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition season 10 premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.