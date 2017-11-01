Pregnant Amber Portwood 'Had a Great Night' Trick-or-Treating with Daughter Leah and Ex Gary Shirley

Amber Portwood’s Halloween was full of tricks, treats and quality family time.

The Teen Mom OG star, who PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday is pregnant with her second child, took her 8-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley — whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley — trick-or-treating for Halloween on Tuesday night.

Gary, 30, also joined the mother-daughter pair for the outing with his second daughter, Emilee, whom he shares with his wife of two years, Kristina Shirley.

“We had a great night trick or treating😊” Portwood, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of Gary, Leah and Emilee posing together in their costumes.

“Hope everyone had a good Halloween!! Love always💖” wrote the MTV personality, who is dating Andrew Glennon, a cinematographer, according to IMDb.

In August 2016, Portwood opened up to PEOPLE about her rocky relationship with her ex and how they came about sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter Leah in a civil way.

“Me and Gary sat on his front porch and talked about everything,” Portwood told PEOPLE. “[We were] like ‘Okay, what should we do?’ And we made the decision that he would take primary custody, simply because we didn’t want to take her out of her school. She’s going to a really great school and she’s in an advanced class and I don’t want to take that away from her.”

“What we did was we did joint custody where it’s open communication,” she added. “It actually says in the contract that it’s open communication to see BooBoo during the school year. I can call everyday and go pick her up from school if I wanted to. I have her on my weekends and during the summer we had her back and forth 50/50. It was great. I would have her for like a week straight and we’re doing really good with this.”

She explained, “We never went to court. We settled this outside of court and it was a decision for Leah, not for us. I just get to spend more time with her, that’s all I wanted.”

As of last summer, Portwood said the pair was getting along, but there was still a lack of communication lingering between the former couple.

“I mean, come on. It’s as smooth as it can be,” she said with a laugh. “Me and Gary don’t exactly have the greatest way of communicating, but we’re doing better. It’s going the way that everybody would think it’s going.”

The seventh season of Teen Mom OG premieres Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.