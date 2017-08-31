Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Is Willing to Be Friends with Farrah Abraham Again: 'I'm Ready to Let Everything Go'

Amber Portwood is moving on.

The Teen Mom OG star revealed to E! News‘ Daily Pop Wednesday that she was “ready” to give another try at friendship with her MTV costar Farrah Abraham.

After saying Abraham has a “very strong mind and strong opinions,” Portwood, 27, added, “So do I. So I think it’s natural for us to clash. Plus, she’s crazy.”

“We used to be friends,” Portwood continued. “But, I don’t know what happened. I think she did things for publicity. I still love her to death. She knows that.”

Despite their differences over the years, including Abraham sending Portwood a cease and desist letter in June, the mother of one says she’s ready to “let everything go.”

“With her, it’s on her terms,” Portwood continued. “I’m not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it.”

The tension between Abraham and Portwood came to a head during the MTV show’s reunion last December, when Portwood — in an attempt to defend her fiancé Matt Baier — took a swing at Abraham.

“Just because somebody’s 20 years older than you doesn’t mean he’s a f—ing pedophile,” yelled Portwood, getting in Abraham’s face. “Shut your f—ing mouth, do you understand me? Shut your f—ing mouth.”

The fight escalated significantly as Baier and Abraham’s father Michael got involved, and security eventually stepped in to put an end to it. The two women both took to Twitter afterward to address the altercation.

“Well, this was an interesting night … always sending love not hate because you never know what hate can bring your way,” tweeted Portwood, before adding: “If I was going out there to hit her than I would have. Just wanted her to say it to my face and of course, she didn’t … let’s be honest.”