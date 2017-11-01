Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Expecting Second Child

Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood is expecting!

A source confirms to PEOPLE she is telling family she is pregnant with baby no 2.

Portwood, 27, is dating Andrew Glennon, a cinematographer, according to IMDb. The two reportedly met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier, to whom she was once engaged.

The reality star is already mother to 8-year-old daughter Leah, with ex Gary Shirley.

During season 6 of the MTV reality series, Portwood got emotional while revealing the reality of her re-diagnosis for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder and the effects it could have on a pregnancy.

Portwood told an MTV producer that having children with Baier had crossed her mind, but it wouldn’t be possible.

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

She clarified, saying she could conceive and carry children but her medications “would mess up the fetus.”

“If I do not have medication, I will not be normal,” she said. “I would have … crazy mood swings.”

Portwood and Baier broke up while filming Marriage Boot Camp earlier this summer following three years together. In May, a source told PEOPLE that their fall wedding was off.

They hit a rough patch last August when reports surfaced that Baier was facing legal trouble for failing to paying child support to multiple other women for several secret biological children.