Amber Portwood's Fiancé Defends the Teen Mom OG Star Against Allegations of Domestic Abuse

After accusations that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood allegedly abused her fiancé Matt Baier, he is coming to her defense and saying the allegations are untrue.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false,” Baier, 45, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together.”

He continued, saying, “The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends. I got my butt kicked by a friend, and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone’s trying to use the pic to paint an untrue picture of our life together.”

“Amber would never lay a hand on me, and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life in October,” Baier adds.

Baier and Portwood, 26, star in the second half of the sixth season of MTV’s reality hit show and are set to marry later this year.

The allegations arose after a Teen Mom OG blogger posted graphic photos of Baier’s face on Twitter.

Portwood has starred on the reality show since 2009 and has battled with addiction. In 2010 Portwood was charged in a domestic abuse case stemming from a fight she had with her ex, Gary Shirley. She ultimately served 17 months in jail.

On Monday’s premiere of Teen Mom OG, Portwood admitted to feeling doubts about her upcoming nuptials while trying on wedding dresses.

“You can love each other and want to be with each other for the rest of your life, and still not trust each other,” she said.