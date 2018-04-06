Amber Portwood and her mother are attempting to work through the issues in their strained relationship.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Friday evening’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, the pregnant Teen Mom OG star accuses her mom, Tonya Portwood, of abandoning her when she was in her early teenage years.

“I was 13 years old and you came to me and told me that you were seeing another f—— man!” Amber, 27, tells her mother in their shared MBCRS bedroom with the reality star’s ex, Matt Baier.

“That’s right, I did! I told your dad about it too,” Tonya yells back.

“It was the reason why I hung out with the f—— people I did because I had no structure,” explains Portwood, who is mom to 8-year-old daughter Leah. “Mom, there was nobody there.”

From Amber’s perspective, her mother doesn’t understand the impact of her decisions made over a decade ago.

“I was abandoned at 13, 14 years old alone while she was out with her boyfriend,” says Portwood. “And it’s b——- and I’m sick and tired of it. She doesn’t get what she did!”

Although the trio joined the WE tv series to help heal the wounds in their relationships, reconciliation seems far off for the mother-daughter duo.

When Tonya joins Amber and Baier on the interview couch, she says, “I’m done” before walking off set.

“You don’t f—— listen! Why are you even here?” Portwood exclaims before accusing her mother of using drugs. “She can’t handle the f—— truth. She’s not listening because she’s on drugs!”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.