Amber Portwood Breaks Down During Teen Mom OG Reunion: 'I Can’t Keep Defending Myself as a Mom'

Amber Portwood broke down in tears during Monday night’s Teen Mom OG reunion when she confronted ex Gary Shirley about his comments on her parenting.

The mother of one, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, appeared via a video chat during the reunion, telling Shirley, his wife Kristina, and Dr. Drew that she felt she had been unfairly judged during the season due to her depression stemming from her breakup with ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

“I’m really hurt because the last thing I want is… like… the last thing I want is for people to look at me like that person because it’s not me,” Portwood said, referring to Shirley’s claims that she had been absent from their daughter Leah’s life following her breakup.

“It’s to the point where feel horrible about being depressed and stuff,” she continued. “I don’t know what anybody wants me to do anymore. I’m trying as hard as I can and as long as Leah knows that I love her with all my heart.”

“Even if I’m not a perfect mom — just so she knows I am here for her, that’s all that matters to me. I can’t keep defending myself as a mom, anymore. I don’t know what to do,” she added, sobbing into a cloth.

Shirley attempted to alleviate her emotions, saying, “Our issues what little they were, were a long time ago. I do not, and I will not keep Leah from you, ever.”

In January, Portwood slammed Shirley and Kristina for comments they made about her and her relationship with Glennon.

“She should have waited,” Shirley said, referring to Portwood’s relationship with Glennon after breaking up with ex-fiancé Baier in mid-2017. “She should have taken more time with Leah, and focused on her responsibility as a mother.”

“I know you’re sad from breaking up with somebody, I get it,” he continued. “From day one, I’ve been a parent, from day one I’ve never let my issues stop me from being a dad,” Shirley said. “I don’t have the option to not be a parent.”

Portwood responded to his comments on Twitter Monday, writing, “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking s— about me! It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all. Where would they be? Wait..in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.