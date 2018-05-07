Teen Mom's Amber Portwood's Baby Is on the Way: 'He's Coming!'

Amber Portwood will soon be getting an early Mother’s Day present!

The pregnant Teen Mom OG star revealed on Twitter on Monday that her baby boy will soon make his way into the world.

Portwood, 27, shared a blog post titled “Amber Portwood Has Gone Into Early Labor for Her Second Baby!” and confirmed, “He’s coming!!”

In early December, the MTV personality revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon are expecting a son together. According to an Instagram post shared by Glennon — and captured by In Touch — their little one is due May 13, which is Mother’s Day and the day before Portwood’s May 14 birthday.

In November, the TV reality star broke her silence about her pregnancy, tweeting, “Thank you everyone for all the kind words. I’m very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together! Love.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in April, Portwood revealed how she had been managing her borderline personality and bipolar disorder after discovering her pregnancy.

Expressing her concerns about her depression and taking medications while pregnant, Portwood said she had been taking antidepressants throughout her pregnancy.

“I kind of just want to nip it in the bud before anything gets too bad or you go into a really deep depression, which is not good for me right now, obviously. I’m 33 weeks pregnant,” she said. “It’s just something you have to do to make yourself feel better, and you have to make sure it’s safe for the baby and just move forward from that.”

During season 6 of the MTV reality series, Portwood grew emotional while revealing the reality of her re-diagnosis and the effects it could have on a pregnancy.

Portwood told an MTV producer that having children with ex-fiancé Matt Baier had crossed her mind, but it wouldn’t be possible due to the several medications she was taking at the time, saying they “would mess up the fetus.”

“If I do not have medication, I will not be normal,” she said. “I would have … crazy mood swings.”

After she discovered she was pregnant, the former Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition star says she stopped taking her medications “altogether.”

“I thought I was able to control it myself, so I just wanted to try it out and see if I could,” Portwood said. “I realized — I think I was about seven months pregnant — that I needed something for depression.”

She continued, “We were really against taking any medication during the pregnancy, but the doctor told me about one certain prescription that was okay for pregnancy and there were no effects on the baby or anything, so I ended up taking an antidepressant.”

Since she began taking medication for depression, Portwood said she’s felt “a lot happier” and had “a lot more energy.”

“Everything is just kind of looking up,” she said.