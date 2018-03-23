They may be living under the same roof, but Amber Portwood and Brandi Glanville see things very differently.

On Friday’s upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Teen Mom OG star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum get into a heated argument in the house kitchen when Portwood accuses Glanville of drinking all day.

“I want to get you all liquored up to do a drill,” Glanville, 45, tells her female castmates while standing at the kitchen island.

Across from her is Portwood, 27, who says, “Honey, you get up and f—— start,” while making a drinking motion with her hand. “You get up and start.”

Surprised, Glanville asks, “No, me? What are you talking about?”

“Like, all day, you’re drinking wine,” Portwood tells her.

The MTV personality proceeds to explain that every time she sees Glanville, the RHOBH alum is “drinking.”

But Glanville takes umbrage with Portwood’s claim. “You said, ‘You start in the morning and drink all day.’ I don’t,” says Glanville, who also accuses Portwood of drinking throughout the day. “Well, when I see you, you have a drink, too, and you’re sober.”

Both women assert that it’s their first time drinking that day, with Portwood attempting to explain, “I didn’t mean it like you were an alcoholic.”

Still, Glanville wants Portwood to know that how much she drinks is a personal decision: “But if I wanted to start in the morning, it’s on me, and I’m not sober, and I don’t have a problem.”

Visibly frustrated, Portwood tells her, “That’s not what I said! I don’t need to repeat myself 10 times.”

“Brandi’s getting on my f—— nerves. No, I didn’t f—— mean it in a s—– way,” says Portwood. “It reminded me of like the Hollywood Housewives kind of s—.”

To find out if this turns into wine toss 2.0 (as RHOBH fans recall, Glanville threw wine at castmate Eileen Davidson), tune into Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, airing Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.