Amber Lancaster’s stunning wedding day was priceless.

The Hard Times of RJ Berger star and Price Is Right model, 37, wed Los Angeles-based businessman AJ Allodi on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“It was the most incredible day spent with the people we love the most. We couldn’t have asked for anything more,” the couple says.

Exchanging vows in front of their closest family and friends in a ceremony officiated by Go Country 105’s Graham Bunn, the bride stunned in a Galia Lahav gown, while her new husband looked dapper in a Hugo Boss tuxedo.

Lancaster walked down the aisle to a down-tempo version of Rihanna’s “This Is What You Came For” by violinist Daniel Morrison, and guests included Drew Carey, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Justin Gaston and his wife Melissa Ordway-Gaston — who introduced the couple — and Jessica Hall.

During the ceremony, the star recited a journal entry written about the groom as part of her vows. “There wasn’t a dry eye in attendance,” a guest says. Lancaster’s rescue dog Greta also served as the “Dog of Honor.”

While helping Lancaster prep for her big day, the actress’s bridesmaids stayed comfortable in chic robes by Show Me Your Mumu before slipping into dresses by Vow to be Chic. Allodi’s groomsmen suited up and wore ties and bowties by The Tie Bar.

The bride’s hair and makeup was done by Nine Zero One Salon’s Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, who are also Lancaster’s best friends.

Wedding Hairstyle Idea: Glam Wedding-Worthy Waves

After dancing the night away to beats by DJ Steve 1der and posing for photos in the Open Air photo booth, the newlyweds and their guests munched on a dessert bar and late-night sliders and fries.