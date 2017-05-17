An Amazing Race Contestant Freaks Out When Forced to Face His Biggest Fear

Scott Flanary has spent this season of The Amazing Race finding ways to calm and support his partner Brooke Camhi.

Flanary, 34, and Camhi, 36, were strangers before teaming up on the April premiere of the CBS reality competition. Camhi quickly showed she was one to be easily stressed during challenges and at times difficult to keep in a positive mindset. Flanary is often seen on the show placating his partner and trying to encourage her through her tears.

But on Thursday’s episode, the roles are reversed as Flanary is forced to face his biggest fear — and PEOPLE has an exclusive preview clip of the challenge that changes everything.

As part of a road block (a challenge one teammate must complete on their own) Flanary — who has a massive fear of heights — learns he must bungee jump.

This is not the first time Flanary has had to face his fear. The university recruitment manager had to wash windows on a high-rise during one episode and help build a 13-story wooden tower in another. But bungee jumping off a bridge clearly affects Flanary more than the previous challenges.

The sneak peek ends with Flanary refusing to let go of a handle and jump, but if he actually refuses to complete the challenge he and Camhi will face a two-hour penalty once they check in at the finish line of this leg of the race.

See how things play out when The Amazing Race airs on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.